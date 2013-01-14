Less than four months after welcoming baby boy Noah, Megan Fox showed off her perfect post-baby body in a Dolce & Gabbana blush lace strapless gown at the 70th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills Jan. 13.

The Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen actress, 26, told Us Weekly her husband, Brian Austin Green, 39, "picked it out" for her to wear. "It's f-cking gorgeous," Green said of his wife's look.

Fox -- who described her gown to E! News as "tight" and "lacy" -- admitted that the Wedding Band actor "picks my dresses most of the time. I trust his opinion more than anyone's else's." The new mom completed her look with Lorraine Schwartz earrings and a Salvatore Ferragamo clutch.

Green, meanwhile, opted for a tried and true classic. "That's the same tux he's had for the last four years," Fox laughed. "He just recycles the same one."

"Whoa! I did change it up," the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum interjected. "I wore a bow tie instead of a regular tie this year."

