Megan Fox isn't letting her pregnancy prevent her from dressing sexy, but her husband doesn't seem to love Megan flaunting it.

Brian Austin Green, 38, protectively tried to cover up his wife's growing baby bump during their stroll in Los Feliz, Calif. on Saturday. Green held on to Fox with one hand and used his other to try and cover her belly.

Fox, 26, looked stunning in a short purple dress, gray sweater and knee-high socks. The first-time mom-to-be showed off her figure in the tight mini-dress.

Us Weekly confirmed earlier this month the Friends With Kids star is expecting her first child with Green. An insider told Us, "They're thrilled about the baby!"

The actress has already has parenting practice as stepmom to Green's 10-year-old son, Kassius, with his ex Vanessa Marcil. "Brian knows that Megan is mom material," an insider explains. "She is amazing with Kassius."

And Fox had long hoped to play the role of mom. "The pregnancy was planned," reveals a pal. "She has wanted a baby with Brian for awhile."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Megan Fox Flaunts Baby Bump in Tight Mini-Dress