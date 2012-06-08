Foxy bump!

Megan Fox and her husband of two years, Brian Austin Green, are expecting their first child together, multiple sources confirm to Us Weekly. Fox revealed an unmistakable baby bump wearing an off-the shoulder sweatshirt and jeans during a sunny stroll in L.A. on Thursday.

Dating since 2004, Fox, 26, and Green, 38, split in 2009 after a two-year engagement. Soon after, they reunited and tied the knot in an intimate Hawaiian ceremony in June 2010.

Earlier this year, the Friends With Kids actress opened up to Cosmopolitan about her roller coaster relationship with the former Beverly Hills, 90210 star.

"We've had obstacles, and we've overcome them," Fox told the mag. "I truly feel like he's my soulmate. I don't want to sound corny or cliche, but I do believe we are destined to live this part of our lives together."

The Friends With Kids star added that she's also given a lot of thought to starting a family of her own with Green, who has one son, Kassius, 9, from a previous relationship with actress Vanessa Marcil.

"I want at least two, probably three [kids]," Fox revealed. "I've always been maternal."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Megan Fox Is Pregnant -- See Her Bump!