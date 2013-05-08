Megan Fox was jumping for joy on the set of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in New York City May 7. Wearing black yoga pants and a tight purple tank top, the 26-year-old actress got into character as TV reporter April O'Neil.

Fox's character appeared to be filming a soft news segment for the fictional Channel 6, with the actress donning ankle weights and jumping up and down on a trampoline in midtown Manhattan. Costar Will Arnett was also seen on set with Fox, though he wore jeans and carried a Starbucks cup.

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is being produced by Michael Bay, with whom Fox famously clashed after appearing in the first two Transformers movies. The two have since made up, with the 48-year-old filmmaker casting Fox first in his live-action, CGI hybrid. The rest of the cast includes Alan Ritchson (Raphael), Noel Fisher (Michelangelo), Jeremy Howard (Donatello), Pete Ploszek (Leonardo) and Danny Woodburn (Splinter).

Director Jonathan Liebesman recently launched an auction via Charitybuzz offering the chance to meet the cast and crew of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles on set in the Big Apple. Bidding ends Tuesday, May 14 at 3:54 p.m.

