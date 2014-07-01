David Silver is one lucky guy. Megan Fox graces the cover of the August 2014 issue of Cosmopolitan, and looks slim, sultry, and pretty in pink. In the mag, the "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" actress shared a tip to women about sexuality, and which famous person she thinks is sexy.

"Women don't have to be desperate and try so hard," the 28-year-old said. "Allow yourself to be strong and powerful and men will be crawling on their hands and knees."

On the cover, the married mother of two wears a cleavage-baring pink bustier with a floral skirt. Though seductively enticing, she admits that reading the magazine during her adolescent years was a bit forbidden.

"I remember I used to think it was a big deal, when I was like 15, 16, and I knew that Cosmo was something my mom probably didn't want me to read, and so it was exciting to get a hold of it because you felt like you were getting a glimpse behind what it was to be a woman," she said. "They're letting you in on womanly secrets."

It seems Fox has some secrets of her own. The brunette star looks incredible just four months after welcoming son Bodhi with husband Brian Austin Green. (The couple also share son Noah, 21 months.) But instead of dropping tips on how to get back into shape, she did reveal which celebrity she finds attractive.

"I think Ellen [DeGeneres] is sexy," she told the mag. "Maybe it's the way she gives off the impression that she's anti-'the business' even though she's engaging in it. And humor is always sexy." The actress stopped by the Ellen DeGeneres Show -- where she shared new pictures of her baby boys -- in April.

