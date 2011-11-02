The great white way is about to get sexier!

Megan Fox is set to make her Broadway debut in November! The 25-year-old actress will hit the stage as a part of the "24 Hour Plays" project, an annual fundraiser to benefit the Urban Arts Partnership.

According to Ontheredcarpet.com, Fox will join the likes of Sarah Silverman, Precious star Gabourey Sidibe, Tracy Morgan, 30 Rock's Jack McBrayer and Jesse Eisenberg as part of the project. The fundraiser teams up 24 stars with six writers, six directors, two musical guests and a production staff to produce six plays. A day later, the actors perform the plays in front of an audience.

The "24 Hour Plays" show takes place on Nov. 14 a American Airlines Theater in New York City. Tickets are available for $250 apiece.

Tell Us: Would you want to see Megan Fox's Broadway debut?

