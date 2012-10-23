Megan Fox can make anything look sexy -- even electronics.

The 26-year-old actress donned two skimpy lingerie looks for Sharper Image's new holiday campaign -- and Us Weekly has a behind-the-scenes look at the sexy photo shoot! The seductive images were taken in April, five months before Fox and her husband, Brian Austin Green, 39, welcomed son Noah.

PHOTOS: Megan Fox's red carpet evolution

"I have always been a bit of a gadget geek and into different types of technology," Fox says in a statement. "The campaign is a good fit for me because I love electronics."

Fox first appeared in ads for Sharper Image in the spring of 2012.

The Friends With Kids star kept a low-profile in the months after her Sharper Image photo shoot, spending time in California as she awaited the arrival of her firstborn. (Fox is also stepmom to Kassius, Green's 10-year-old son from his previous relationship with actress Vanessa Marcil.)

PHOTOS: Megan Fox's life as married woman

Fox announced her son's arrival via Facebook October 17 -- 20 days after she gave birth. "We have been very lucky to have had a peaceful few weeks at home, but I would like to release this myself before others do," she wrote. "He is healthy, happy, and perfect. We are humbled to have the opportunity to call ourselves the parents of this beautiful soul and I am forever grateful to God for allowing me to know this kind of boundless, immaculate love."

PHOTOS: Megan Fox's body through the years

Added Fox, "Thanks to those of you who wish to send your positive energy and well wishes. May God bless you and your families abundantly."

Fox next stars in the comedy This Is 40, in theaters December 21. It also star Paul Rudd, Leslie Mann, Jason Segel and Melissa McCarthy.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Megan Fox Models Skimpy Lingerie While Four Months Pregnant!