Don't buy into rumblings that Megan Fox spent her first month as Mrs. Brian Austin Green stewing over her replacement in "Transformers 3."

The Chicago Sun-Times claims the plush-lipped knockout is "really bugged" over the PR tongue bath that Victoria's Secret model-turned-actress Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is getting as Shia LaBeouf's new love interest in schlockmeister Michael Bay's forthcoming Optimus Prime masterpiece.

''Megan talks about Rosie all the time," alleges a source.

But it seems the only thing Fox is really bugged about these days is getting a smudge on the honkin' engagement ring she showed off Monday at VH1's Do Something Awards.

In fact, the newlywed's current focus appears to be on anything but "Transformers."

"This item has not one ounce of truth," her rep assures Wonderwall. "She hasn't mentioned anything about it. She's moving forward toward the future and has not looked back."

Besides, with the glare coming off that ring, Megan can't see what's behind her anyway.

