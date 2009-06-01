Megan Fox isn't upset if you didn't like the slicked down hair she sported at Sunday's MTV Movie Awards. (Fox News noted that she "looked as though she desperately needed a shower with her dirty hair 'do.")

While some fans praised her look, Fox wrote on her Twitter page: "The awards were great. Sorry if you didn't like my hair. Opinions are opinions."

During the show, it was tough to tell if Fox was having fun. When Andy Samberg hit on her during his opening "Hands in the Air" skit, she shot him a nasty look.

Nevertheless, Fox took to her Twitter page at the end of the night to ensure she had a nice time.

"I had so much fun tonight," she wrote. "Now, I'm exhausted. Have a great night."