Megan Fox amassed more than 250,000 Twitter followers since joining the social networking site Jan. 3, but despite her popularity, the actress is planning to deactivate her account.

The "This is 40" actress, 26, made the announcement in a Jan. 10, Facebook post addressed to her 33 million subscribers. "Some of you may or may not have noticed by now that my Twitter account has been shut down," Fox wrote. "I thought that 2013 might be the year that I finally blossomed into a social networking butterfly, but as it turns out, I still hate it."

Fox added, "Love you guys but I will just never be that girl. Facebook is as much as I can handle. I'm sorry."

During her short-lived stint on Twitter, Brian Austin Green's wife promoted her latest movie, "This Is 40," showed off her Star Wars memorabilia and cheered on the Los Angeles Lakers. She also tweeted a funny picture from her childhood, featuring herself and her parents dressed up in "Wild West" attire.

