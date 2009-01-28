According to The Hollywood Reporter, brunette bombshell Megan Fox will be taking over Lara Croft duties from Angelina Jolie in a completely overhauled new installment of video game-based film franchise "Tomb Raider".

While it would be hard for almost any actress to fill Angelina's skin tight short shorts, Paramount could have done a whole lot worse than Megan Fox. She's got the same drop-dead good looks and bad-girl sex appeal, and she's a full ten years younger.

Hollywood can be so cruel.