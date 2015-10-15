We shouldn't be surprised, but man, Megan Fox has adorable offspring.

The "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2" star took to Intagram on Oct. 14 to share a very rare photo of her son, Bodhi Ransom Green.

"Bodhi: Stunner. Clown. Unicorn," she captioned the picture of her 20-month-old son donning a Nirvana T-shirt.

The precious child also has piercing blue eyes and long eyelashes, just like his mama.

In June, the 29-year-old actress secretly separated from her husband Brian Austin Green after five years of married. She officially filed for divorce in August, citing "irreconcilable differences."

The pair met on the show "Hope & Faith," and got engaged in 2006. After briefly splitting up in 2009, Megan and Brian tied the knot in Hawaii in June 2010.

The have two children together, 3-year-old Noah Shannon, and Bodhi, who was born in 2014.