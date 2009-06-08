She's got legs - and she knows how to use them.

Megan Fox showed some skin at the world premiere of Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen in Tokyo Monday.

The actress, 22, recently said being sexy comes naturally.

"I'm just really confident sexually, and I think that sort of oozes out of my pores," she told June's Esquire. "It's just there. It's something I don't have to turn on."

Although she says she has "no idea how to handle" being a sex symbol, she told Esquire she doesn't "want to be like a Scarlett Johansson."

"I don't want to have to go on talk shows and pull out every single SAT word I've ever learned to prove, like, 'Take me seriously, I am intelligent, I can speak,'" she says, noting that she has "nothing against" Johansson. "I don't want to have to do that. I resent having to prove that I'm not a retard but I do. And part of it is my own fault."

This year, Fox dropped to No. 2 on Maxim's "2009 Hot 100" list after being replaced by House star Olivia Wilde.'

Of Fox, Maxim editors said, "Seriously, do women get more painfully hot than this? Megan Fox has the face of an angel, a body so perfect that God may have carved it out of soap and sex appeal that could melt a unicorn's horn."