Meghan Trainor opens up about abstaining from dating, being a curvy girl in the music industry, and much more in the March issue of Seventeen.

The 21-year-old “All About That Bass” songstress is fresh off a breakout year that led to two Grammy nominations at last weekend’s awards. She confesses to the magazine that she “never thought” she’d be a pop star, and being in the spotlight has changed her life considerably, including the way that she looks at her body. “When I saw photos of myself, I would think, I look awful. There’s a double chin!… I don’t look like Rihanna,” the singer tells the magazine of the early days of her career.

Trainor’s perspective changed after the “All About That Bass” video was released last summer, and she recalls a day when she was signing autographs, and “this girl came up to me bawling and said, ‘You make me feel pretty again. Thank you.’” Trainor remembers, “It really resonated with me that this girl was so gorgeous, and she didn’t even know it. It’s a mental thing.”

“Just recently I was thinking, ‘I’m confident now, and I look good,’ and that’s because I’ve started saying those words out loud more,” continues the rising star. “So now when I see pictures, I’m like, ‘Oh my God, why would I hate myself at all? I look incredible in that picture!’”

Now an international star, dating is low on Trainor’s priority list, and she explains to the magazine why she’s happily single. “I knew my life would be complicated if my dreams of becoming a success in music came true. And I knew I’d have to work hard to achieve those dreams, and that they’d have to take a front seat in my life,” she says, further admitting, “So even though I went cray in high school, now I haven’t kissed a boy in forever.”

Trainor goes on, “I keep telling myself that the right guy is going to be worth the wait. When I find the one, it’s going to be like, ‘Damn, that’s why you took so long! ’Cause you’re awesome!’” It seems Trainor has the same positive, determined attitude towards both her love life and her career. “The biggest thing that I’ve learned is, never doubt your dreams,” she says. “No matter how big your dream is or how ridiculous you think it is, you can’t doubt it — you have to believe in it. Because it will happen.”