Post-baby promotion! Fox News Channel announced on Tuesday, July 2 that host Megyn Kelly will be moving to their primetime lineup after she returns from maternity leave.

PHOTOS: Best dressed TV show hosts

"Megyn is an exceptional talent who has successfully filled and surpassed each role we have given her at the network," Fox News chief Roger Ailes said in a statement to Deadline. "Her ability to command the screen, delve into the facts and lead a debate is what makes her one of the most sought-after anchors in the business."

PHOTOS: Stars' first jobs

Kelly, 42, who is set to go on maternity leave later this month for the birth of her third child, said she's looking forward to her new role with Fox News.

"Roger Ailes hired me nine years ago when I was new to this business and he had little other than instinct to suggest it might work out," she said in a statement. "I was grateful to him then, remain so today, and am excited for this next opportunity."

PHOTOS: TODAY's show's most memorable moments

Fox News has yet to announce which primetime slot Kelly, who previous anchored the daytime news program, will be taking over. The network also announced, however, that they have renewed long-term contracts with Bill O'Reilly, Sean Hannity, Greta Van Sustern, Shepard Smith and Bret Baier.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Megyn Kelly Moving to Primetime at Fox News After Maternity Leave