Mel B is breaking her silence on rumors that her husband Stephen Belafonte abused her, and that an alleged assault was the secret reason for her hospitalization earlier this month. The star wrote on Instagram on Sunday, Dec. 28, “For the record my hubby never would lay a hand on me.”

As Gossip Cop reported, Mel B was hospitalized in London on Dec. 11, forcing her to miss the first night of the live “X Factor UK” finale. While some reports said she had collapsed due to a stomach ulcer, others suggested domestic violence. Those claims, fueled in part by accusatory tweets sent by the star’s estranged sister and mother, strengthened when Mel B attended the second part of the “X Factor” finale on Dec. 14 with alleged bruises and scratches on her arms and face.

Belafonte took to Twitter afterward to slam the speculation, saying allegations that he hit his wife were both “disgusting” and “untrue.” Nevertheless, British media continued to report the claims, and further said the couple had separated. The couple, however, made clear they were still together last week when Belafonte posted on Instagram about going Christmas shopping with the singer’s daughter Phoenix, who fired back when commenters slammed her for hanging out with an alleged abuser.

“Can everyone just chill he didn’t hit my mom don’t know how that stupid [rumor] came up,” wrote the teen. And then Mel B herself posted a family Christmas photo on Instagram, saying, “Have a merry Christmas! #familytime #funday.” Still, rumors have persisted, perhaps prompting Mel B to finally set the record straight in a new post on Sunday.

Along with a picture of herself and Belafonte, the “America’s Got Talent” judge wrote, “This is for my fans havin problems with my Twitter will be back soon! I’m very good was very polly [sick] but much better now and for the record my hubby never would lay a hand on me sorry took so long but any response fuels rumors.”

Mel B ended with the hashtags “#lovemyfamily” and “#lovemyfans.”