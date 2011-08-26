LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Actor Mel Gibson and his ex-girlfriend, Oksana Gigorieva, have reached a settlement of their bitterly fought separation.

Los Angeles Superior Court officials said in a statement late Friday that the resolution came at the end of a multi-day settlement conference. Terms and conditions of the settlement were not announced and the court said that a hearing is set for Wednesday.

It said the civil financial agreement would be heard in open court but one of the most contentious issues, custody of the couple's small daughter, will be discussed in closed session.

The agreement appeared to conclude a legal saga which burst into headlines last year when Gigorieva, a Russian musician, reported Gibson had hit her during a fight at his Malibu home in January 2010.