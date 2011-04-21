Entertainment Tonight -- With his movie "The Beaver" approaching limited theater release on May 6, Mel Gibson is addressing some of the issues that have been haunting him publicly for the first time.

The embattled actor sat down with seasoned journalist Allison Hope Weiner at his production company in Santa Monica for an exclusive on Deadline Hollywood in which he discusses his leaked audio recordings to ex-girlfriend Oksana Grigorieva, his friends in Hollywood and the film in which many claim will either make or break his career.

RELATED: Favorite Australian Celebs

"I've never treated anyone badly or in a discriminatory way based on gender, race, religion or sexuality -- period," Mel said emphatically when asked about what was said on the recordings. "I don't blame some people for thinking that though, from the garbage they heard on those leaked tapes, which have been edited."

RELATED: Jodie on Mel: 'I Knew the Minute I Met Him, I Would Love Him'

On the subject of Whoopi Goldberg being one of the few stars who came to his defense in the media, Mel Gibson expressed his feelings for his longtime friend. "I knew Whoopi before she was Whoopi. She's great and I always liked her and loved her. I like her even more now because she got it."

Mel even stood firm when asked if he's worried about being able to act in the future. "I don't care if I don't act anymore."

RELATED: Mel & More Celebs Who Need An Exorcism

Read more of Mel's candid interview at Deadline Hollywood.