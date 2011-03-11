LOS ANGELES — Prosecutors charged Mel Gibson on Friday with misdemeanor battery stemming from a fight with his then-girlfriend at the actor's Malibu home.

Gibson, 55, was charged after months of investigation by sheriff's detectives involving the January 2010 dispute between the actor and Russian musician Oksana Grigorieva.

The Academy Award winner was scheduled to appear in court later Friday. A source familiar with the case says he will accept a plea agreement to resolve the case.

The person was not authorized to discuss details of the agreement and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

The former action star was not expected to serve jail time as a result of the charge.

The complaint accuses Gibson of "willfully and unlawfully" using force and violence against Grigorieva.

His attorney Blair Berk said in a statement released earlier this week that Gibson opted to end the case without fighting it because of the potential impact on his children, including an infant daughter with Grigorieva.

"Mel's priority throughout all of this has been that the best interests of his young daughter Lucia and the rest of his children be put first in any decisions made," Berk's statement reads. "It is with only that in mind that he asked me to approach the district attorney with a proposal that would bring all of this to an immediate end."

The battery charge is another blow to Gibson's reputation, which took a major hit after his 2006 arrest for drunken driving. A deputy's report leaked to the celebrity website TMZ revealed the action star had hurled anti-Semitic and sexist slurs.

His conviction was later expunged.

Recordings leaked last year during his custody battle with Grigorieva appeared to contain the actor using racist and sexist taunts during several tirades.

Gibson has never addressed the recordings, which were given to sheriff's investigators and widely circulated by the celebrity website RadarOnline.

The Los Angeles District Attorney's Office did not say Wednesday if it planned to charge Grigorieva with extortion, a case Gibson pursued after Grigorieva reported the fight to authorities.

Gibson's latest film, "The Beaver," is due to premiere soon at the South by Southwest festival in Austin, Texas. It is only the second major film Gibson has starred in since 2002.

He portrays a deeply troubled man able to communicate only through a beaver puppet in the film directed by Jodie Foster.

Although Gibson's prominence as an actor has diminished, he has remained a Hollywood fixture and drawn audiences as a director.

His 2004 film "The Passion of the Christ" was a surprise blockbuster, earning more than $300 million.

