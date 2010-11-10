LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Mel Gibson is in a Los Angeles courtroom for a custody hearing involving his infant daughter.

The Academy Award-winner arrived for a closed hearing Wednesday morning about 10 minutes before his ex-girlfriend Russian musician Oksana Grigorieva.

The former couple have been sparring for months over custody and financial issues after reaching a private agreement. The case is by law sealed, and its hearings are closed to the public.

It is the first time Gibson has personally appeared in court on the case.

Authorities continue to investigate the actor-director's claims that Grigorieva attempted to extort him earlier this year. The musician has claimed Gibson abused her in January, and prosecutors have been presented potential evidence as they consider pursuing criminal charges.

