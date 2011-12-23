Mel Gibson is officially a single man.

The 55-year-old actor finalized his divorce from Robyn Gibson (now going by Robyn Moore) on Friday, TMZ reports.

Robyn, 55, filed for divorce in 2009 following a three-year separation -- shortly after learning Mel's then girlfriend Oksana Grigorieva was pregnant.

Mel and Robyn were married for nearly 30 years and have seven children together.

