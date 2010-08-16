LOS ANGELES (AP) -- The California Highway Patrol says Mel Gibson crashed his sports car into a Malibu hillside but was not injured.

The agency says Gibson crashed his 2008 Maserati into a hillside on southbound Malibu Canyon Road around 8:35 p.m. Sunday. Gibson's spokesman, Alan Nierob, says the actor is doing fine.

Police say Gibson was alone in the car and that alcohol was not suspected in the crash. A news release states that a friend picked up the 54-year-old actor-director from the scene.

California Highway Patrol officer Leland Tang said Gibson was "was extremely cooperative, he was a gentleman," according to CNN.

The accident was first reported Monday by celebrity website TMZ.

