Days after Mel Gibson's wife of 28 years, Robyn, filed for divorce, a 24-year-old Russian pop singer has come forth, claiming that she had a romantic relationship with the 53-year-old actor and has now fallen in love.

In a new interview in Britain's The Sun, Oksana Pochepa also confirms that she is the mystery brunette photographed kissing Gibson on a Costa Rican beach in March.

"This is serious and I hope that our union will be real and strong and long-lasting," she told the paper Tuesday.

Check out Hollywood's most expensive divorces

Us Weekly reports in its latest issue (on newsstands today) that the two met last August when Pochepa was hired to compose a song for Gibson's upcoming thriller Edge of Darkness.

A source on the Massachusetts set tells Us that the pair - who would spend entire days alone together in his trailer - always tried to be discreet about their relationship.

Check out Hollywood's ugliest splits

"They would come out and attempt to walk around separately, but then at the end of the day, they both returned to the same hotel," the on-set source tells Us. "She was there on and off for a week, but it was clear she had no business there other than to be with Mel."

Check out other couples who had on-set romances.

Fueling more rumors? They met up in January in Mexico City, where Gibson directed a music video for Pochepa.

"Mel's team brought all of their own people," Alejandro Alvarez of Estudios Churubusco tells Us of the shoot.

See today's top celeb news photos

For more on Gibson's shocking divorce - including what Robyn stands to get out of his $900 million fortune and how his controversial 2006 DUI arrest was the "final straw" for her - pick up the new issue of Us Weekly today!