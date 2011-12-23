LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Mel Gibson has finalized his divorce from his wife of 28 years.

Attorneys for the Oscar winner and his ex-wife appeared briefly in a Los Angeles courthouse Friday to submit a proposed judgment, which a judge signed hours later.

Robyn Gibson filed for divorce in April 2009, just months before Gibson's then-girlfriend gave birth to a daughter. The "Braveheart" star indicated in his own court filings that the couple separated in 2006.

The former couple's divorce has been more low-key than Gibson's custody battle with Russian musician Oksana Grigorieva (gree-GOR'-yeh-vuh). Gibson agreed in August to pay Grigorieva $750,000 to settle a bitter dispute and split custody of their daughter.

The 55-year-old and his former wife have seven children together, but their 12-year-old son is the only minor.