Mel Gibson's up to his old tricks.

On Wednesday, Maccabees screenwriter Joe Eszterhas released the audiotape of Gibson's latest rant -- and, as promised, it's filled with expletives and epithets.

"“Why don’t I have a first draft of The Maccabees? What the f--- have you been doing?” Gibson can be heard screaming in the tape. Eszterhas and Gibson were working together on the Maccabees film, but the screenwriter claims Gibson never intended to make it because he "hates Jews."

Gibson also sounds off in the tape on his ex-girlfriend Oksana Grigorieva, screaming, “I am earning money for a filthy little c---sucker who takes advantage of me!” Gibson and Oksana's daughter Lucia was born in October 2009. They feuded in the summer of 2010 with Grigorieva claiming he physically assault her.

On April 11, a nine-page blistering letter Eszterhas wrote to Gibson was leaked on The Wrap, in which Eszterhas accused the 56-year-old actor of making anti-Semitic and lewd remarks in front of his 15-year-old son, Nick.

Eszterhas claimed the rant occurred while he was a houseguest at Gibson's home in Costa Rica in December and he had it on tape.

Gibson released a statement last week denying the accusations calling them "utter fabrications."

With the encouragement of his son, Eszterhas decided to release the tape Wednesday.

“The bottom line is it shows to me he badly needs help,” he told The Wrap. “My interest isn’t to damage him with this tape but to prevent damage being done to others, starting with Jews, including Oksana and now, I’m sure, me. I strongly believe that unless he seeks and receives some kind of psychiatric help, someone is going to get hurt.”

