Wonderwall Editors

Mel Gibson's father is officially a bachelor again -- at the age of 94.

RELATED: Mel Gibson reportedly dating stuntwoman

Hutton Gibson filed for divorce from his second wife, Teddy Joye Hicks, in June, much to the surprise of those who knew his devotion to Catholicism, the Daily Mail reports.

RELATED: Mel Gibson might reach out to Lindsay Lohan

On Wednesday, the couple's 10-year-marriage was legally ended. According to TMZ. Hicks, 78, will hang onto $640,000 as well as the couple's Lincoln Town car, while Hutton will only walk away with $22,595. Another $22,000 of shared proprty will be split between the two.

RELATED: '80s stars in their 50s

Hutton Gibson's first wife, Anne -- Mel Gibson's mother -- died in 1990. Mel was the sixth of Hutton's eleven children.