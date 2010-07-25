In the latest audio released by RadarOnline.com, Mel Gibson continues to lash out at his ex-girlfriend and mother of his child Oksana Grigorieva, saying he regrets having a child with her.

"So [expletive] sorry I had a child with you," Gibson screams. The actor and Grigorieva have a baby daughter together named Lucia.

Grigorieva also has a 12-year-old son Alexander with actor Timothy Dalton. The audio recording begins with Mel saying, "Did you get my last message about me being a bad father, and Tim being a great dad now?" Grigorieva quietly says she hasn't heard the message, of which starts Gibson's outburst.

He tells Grigorieva that she offends him "on every [expletive] level," adding angrily, "I despise you. I don't want you back. You have proven yourself to me. ... You can't hang. You're not a [expletive] woman. You're [expletive] fake."

Gibson's rant continues, "Remember whose [expletive] roof you're under, you ingrate [expletive]. ... You [expletive] ruined me."

RadarOnline.com (content warning: explicit, profane language) is reporting that the tapes were recorded by Grigorieva back in February.

