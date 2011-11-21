Melania Trump has a 5-year-old son to watch over, charity work to do and a line of QVC jewelry to sell, so planning her days as a potential first lady isn't exactly a top priority. But if her husband, Donald Trump, decided to run for President, then she's up for the job.

"I would be me," she tells Wonderwall about how she would handle the role of first lady. "My life is very busy with my business, my son and my husband. It's not there yet, so I'm not thinking about that."

BING: Get the latest on Melania and the Trump family

While The Donald won't officially announce his decision until May, when the latest installment of "The Apprentice" ends, Melania supports her husband either way.

"He's an amazing mind," she said. "He has a genius mind and he says it the way it is and a lot of people have admiration for that and so do I. I think it's very important that we get somebody who will run this country properly. I think we need somebody who will put the country back to what it was once before."

BING: See how Barron Trump has gown

Top priority for the Trumps these days is their 5-year-old son, Barron, who plans to bond with Donald's four-month-old granddaughter, Arabella, over Thanksgiving.

"She's still small," Melania said of Ivanka Trump's daughter. "It's always cute and beautiful to see babies, and she's a beautiful girl. When they're a little bit older, it will be easier and they can play together. Now she's still a little bit small, but we are spending Thanksgiving together, so it will be fun."

BING: Take a look at Trump's Palm Beach estate

The Trump clan will head to Palm Beach, Fla., estate Mar-a-Lago for the holidays, and Melania plans to use that time to unwind.

"We're looking forward to it," she said. "We'll play golf and tennis. It's a lot of sport and then family comes together for dinner, and we have a great time. We are looking forward to going and spending time together."

Then it's back to work, where among other things, Melania will be busy selling her current line of QVC jewelry and designing future lines that are all available at QVC.com. Currently, her collection is inspired by the three cities she calls home: New York for the businesswomen who need to go from day to night wearing the same jewelry, Palm Beach for a sporty elegance, and Paris for a chic, glamorous look. All the jewelry is under $200, which was important to Melania when partnering with QVC.

"I want women across the country to have fun with the jewelry and to afford it," she said. "They don't need to spend thousands and thousands of dollars to have a great piece and have fun with it. They could buy something for themselves for under $200 and not feel guilty that they spend it."

Free time is hard to come by these days, but when Melania has it, she likes to take advantage. If she ever does call the White House home, then they might have to build a spa on the grounds.

"I love having a massage or a facial or just to relax and read a magazine," she said. "There's not much time anymore, because Barron needs me. He's a lot of energy, very mature for his age. He loves to spend time with me and first, I'm a mother and I really love it. He's an amazing boy. "