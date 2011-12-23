On Thursday night's "The X Factor" finale, winner Melanie Amaro, who beat out runner-up Josh Krajcik and third place finisher Chris Rene, was awarded with a $5 million recording contract and a spot in a Pepsi commercial that will air during Super Bowl XLVI.

So what tops the 19-year-old vocal powerhouse's to-do list when it comes to spending her prize money?

"A good foot massage! These heels are killing me," Amaro laughed to Us Weekly post-show on Thursday.

After some R&R, she plans to put some of the money toward bettering her family's quality of life. "I think I'm going to buy [my parents] a new house because the one we live in right now sucks," she said. "[The money] will change a lot that is for sure. I mean, the most I've ever had is like $200 in my account, if I was lucky."

"For me to have won was big. I feel blessed and I feel happy," she added. "I have worked so hard to get here and I truly deserve this.

Ironically, Amaro was technically eliminated from the competition when judge Simon Cowell sent her home during one of the early rounds. Realizing he had made a mistake, Cowell flew to Amaro's home and personally invited her to rejoin the competition.

