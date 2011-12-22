Simon Cowell predicted Melanie Amaro would win the first season of X Factor USA -- and he was right!

On Thursday's finale, the 19-year-old powerhouse vocalist beat out runner-up Josh Krajcik, 30, and third place finisher Chris Rene, 28.

When the results were revealed by host Steve Jones, an emotional Amaro repeatedly exclaimed, "Oh my God!" as her family joined her on stage. The teary-eyed Florida native then sang a rendition of Beyonce's "Listen," though she struggled to maintain her composure.

"I have sung 'Listen' about 1 million times, and for me to get up there and not remember any of the words...I couldn't remember anything as I was so overwhelmed," Amaro told Us Weekly post-show. "It was such a surprise to me. It was like walking into a room full of people and them all yelling, 'Surprise!'"

"For me to have won was big. I feel blessed and I feel happy," she added. "I have worked so hard to get here and I truly deserve this.

Ironically, Amaro was technically eliminated from the competition when judge Cowell sent her home during one of the early rounds. Realizing he had made a mistake, Cowell flew to Amaro's home and personally invited her to rejoin the competition.

"We came here to find a superstar, and we found a superstar," Cowell, 53, said on Thursday's show. "Thank you to everyone who supported the show."

Amaro's prize includes a $5 million recording contract and a spot in a Pepsi commercial that will air during Super Bowl XLVI.

