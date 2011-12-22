LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Melanie Amaro has "The X Factor."

The powerful 19-year-old vocalist from Sunrise, Fla., won the Fox talent competition Thursday over soulful 30-year-old singer Josh Krajcik of Wooster, Ohio.

Amaro, who was mentored by judge Simon Cowell, was awarded the show's grand prize: a $5 million recording contract and a starring role in a Pepsi commercial.

Chris Rene, the 28-year-old singer-rapper of Santa Cruz, Calif., came in third place.