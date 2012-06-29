Melanie Chisholm has defended her fellow Spice Girls singer Victoria Beckham after critics branded her "moody", insisting the busy star is exhausted from her globetrotting lifestyle.

The British girl band reunited in London this week to launch its "Viva Forever" musical, but the wife of soccer ace David Beckham was slammed by critics for apparently failing to smile during the photo shoot.

Now Chisholm has spoken out to defend her bandmate, declaring that the mom-of-four was simply tired after making a transatlantic dash from her home in Los Angeles to attend the launch.

She tells Britain's Daily Mirror, "It's annoying when people say Victoria wasn't smiling or didn't want to be there. She really did. It was a flying visit and both her and Melanie [Brown] were exhausted as they'd flown in from Los Angeles."

"She was so tired but, among us, she was on great form. It's great that she decided to make the trip at all. She's a very busy lady and in the middle of designing a new [fashion] range. It's certainly not easy for her."