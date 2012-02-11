Hollywood is rooting for Demi Moore's recovery and comeback -- including Melanie Griffith, who knows just what she's going through.

"I think about Demi all the time," the actress, 54, tweeted Saturday. "Please send her love and kindness! She is an amazing goddess. Send positive thoughts . Xx"

The Working Girl actress was seeing having a long, serious chat with Moore, 49, at a star-studded Cinema for Peace/Help Haiti Home benefit in Beverly Hills Jan. 14. Just nine days later, Moore, reeling from her split from Ashton Kutcher and an ongoing emotional crisis, was rushed to the hospital after smoking an incense-like drug and collapsing with convulsions.

She's now reportedly seeking treatment at the Cirque Lodge in Sundance, Utah.

"I send lots of love and pray for peace," Griffith added in her tweets.

Oscar nominee Griffith has struggled with drugs and alcohol throughout her life; she checked into rehab in 1998, sought treatment for a painkiller addiction in 2000, and checked into rehab once more in 2009 for additional substance abuse problems. She recovered with the help and support of husband Antonio Banderas and her three kids.

