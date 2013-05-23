What a way to make an announcement! Melanie Laurent stepped out on the red carpet at the New York City premiere of her new film Now You See Me on Tuesday, May 21 showing off a baby bump in silent confirmation that she is, indeed, pregnant.

Laurent, 30, wore a simple black maxi-dress for the event and wordlessly cradled her belly as photographers snapped away. The French actress stars opposite a star-studded cast -- including Isla Fisher, Morgan Freeman, Jesse Eisenberg and Mark Ruffalo -- in the crime thriller.

The actress, who is notoriously private, is married but declines to name her husband, only revealing in a March interview that he was a crew member.

"With my boyfriend/husband, I say that because I don't like the word husband, he was a crew member and I was an actress and we would look at each other seductively for a few days before we talked," she told the UK's Independent paper.

Laurent was previously linked to Silver Linings Playbook actor Bradley Cooper back in November 2011, shortly after he and Jennifer Lopez were reportedly dating. At the time, the pair was spotted taking in the sites in Paris, even having a private dinner at his hotel, the Plaza Athenee.

