"Little House on the Prairie" meets "Thirtysomething" ... for love! Melissa Gilbert is engaged to actor Timothy Busfield, a rep for Gilbert, 48, tells Us Weekly. It will be the third marriage for both. A mother of two, "Dancing With the Stars" alumna Gilbert's previous husbands are Bo Brinkman (they divorced in 1992) and Bruce Boxleitner (their split was finalized in 2011). A father of three, "West Wing" star Busfield, 55, has been married to Radha Delamarter and Jenny Merwin.

"They got engaged over the holidays," a source tells Us of the surprise couple. What brought the TV veterans together in the first place? "They've known each other for quite some time, as their paths have crossed off and on over the past 20 years."

The spouses-to-be celebrated their engagement Monday evening at Beverly Hills eatery Mr. Chow. Gilbert, who became a child star as Laura Ingalls on "Little House on the Prairie" in the '70s and '80s, admitted last year during her stint on "DWTS" that her split from her second husband, Boxleitner, after 16 years together, was a challenge.

"It's been hard on the kids and that's been hard to watch, but ultimately everyone's going to be fine," Gilbert, who dated Rob Lowe as a young adult, said in April 2012. "Everything takes time."