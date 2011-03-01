A rep for former "Little House on the Prairie" star Melissa Gilbert, 46, confirms to UsMagazine.com that she and husband Bruce Boxleitner, 60, are separating after 16 years of marriage.

"We have loved each other for a very long time and we share four incredible sons together," Gilbert tells Us in a statement. "On behalf of our family we ask to be allowed our privacy during this very difficult time."

The twosome, who split up several times during their three-year courtship, wed in January 1995 and welcomed son Michael nine months later.

The actress, who wrote about her battle with alcohol and drugs in her 2009 autobiography Prairie Tale, also has son Dakota, 21, from her four-year marriage to Bo Brinkman. Fellow actor Boxleitner has two sons from his marriage to actress Kathryn Ogilvy.

