If Melissa Gorga ever finds herself in trouble, she can totally call on her cousin -- who just so happens to be the original Karate Kid -- for backup.

Turns out the Real Housewives of New Jersey star and Ralph Macchio (who starred as Daniel LaRusso in the beloved '80s series) are related, according to a tweet Gorga sent out Monday afternoon.

After a pal messaged Bravo's Andy Cohen, asking if he had heard that "Ralph Macchio & Melissa Gorga are cousins," Gorga replied enthusiastically, "Yes we are!!"

Melissa Gorga's fun fact was revealed after Andy Cohen asked fans to send him questions for Ralph Macchio, who will appear on Watch What Happens Live! Thursday evening.

These days, '80s star Macchio, 50, is as busy as ever with TV appearances and guest spots on shows like Happily Divorced and Psych -- last year, he competed as one of Dancing With the Stars' Season 12 contestants.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Melissa Gorga and Ralph Macchio Are Cousins!