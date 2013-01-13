Have Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice made up? Despite an ongoing feud with her sister-in-law and Real Housewives of New Jersey costar, Gorga, 33, attended a birthday party for Giudice's daughter Gia's 12th birthday on Friday, Jan. 11.

After ending season 4 in a bitter argument, the ladies appeared to be filming season 5 of the hit Bravo show during the party at Space Odyssey in Englewood, New Jersey. "Headed to Gia's big birthday party! They grow up so fast, don't they?" Giudice, 40, tweeted Friday.

Giudice and husband Joe, parents to four daughters, posed for a family photo in front of Gia's cake and cupcakes from Sweet Spot Cupcakery. A source tells Us Weekly it was a glow-in-the-dark-themed bash and that Gia and her friends "danced the night away and had a great time."

As for the adults, photographs from the party suggest there may have been some heated discussions. Gorga and Giudice were seen chatting with Kim DePaola and Jennifer Dalton with a few finger-pointing gestures.

But a source tells Us Weekly that there was "no drama or cat fights" during the party. "Melissa and Teresa played nice in front of the kids," the insider says. Gorga attended the party with her children Antonia, Gino and Joey, but husband Joe has been recovering from the flu.

"I'm dying over here in the hospital," Joe tweeted Thursday. "This flu kicked my ass."

Gorga said she was "nursing him back to health," and Giudice tweeted Friday, "My poor brother with this horrible flu. Everyone, please, get your flu shot!"

