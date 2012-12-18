Melissa Gorga's icy relationship with sister-in-law Teresa Giudice is about to get chillier.

Gorga, 33, has landed a book deal with St. Martin's Press, which will publish her tome Love, Italian Style: The Secrets of My Hot and Happy Marriage, Us Weekly can exclusively reveal.

"I can't tell you how many times Joe and I are approached by fans asking how they can have a marriage like ours," the Real Housewives of New Jersey star says of her eight-year union with Joe Gorga. "A great marriage doesn't just happen. It's a job."

Love, Italian Style will give readers "practical strategies on how to strengthen their marriage, amp up the passion, and the secrets that make my marriage as sexy and hot as it is warm and loving," continues Melissa, who shares three kids with her man. (Earlier this year, publisher St. Martin's Press released Bravo star Andy Cohen's memoir Most Talkative.)

The jury's out on whether Giudice will race to pick up her own copy of the new tome.

"Teresa wants people to think she has a great marriage, but she doesn't," a source tells Us of Giudice, who has denied reports that her husband is unfaithful. The mother of four is "gonna flip" when she hears about the book, the source adds.

The adversaries, meanwhile, are not on speaking terms -- with Giudice refusing to even acknowledge Gorga, the source says. At a recent Hurricane Sandy event, the pair "stayed on separate sides of the room," the source reports.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Melissa Gorga Gets Book Deal to Write About "Sexy, Real" Marriage