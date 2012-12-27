--Voli Light Vodkas brand ambassador Melissa Gorga greeting members of the military at NEX Navy Base in Norfolk, VA.

--Ryan Seacrest and Julianne Hough dancing with each other and with David Arquette's puppets to beats spun by DJ Devin at the William Morris Endeavor Holiday Party at Bootsy Bellows in West Hollywood.

--Reese Witherspoon and her co-workers from the Pacific Standard production company participating in a company holiday gift exchange over lunch at Caulfield's Bar and Dining Room in Beverly Hills.

--Jill Zarin picking The Art Institute of NY’s winning holiday design at Sofitel in NYC.

--Amaury Nolasco and friends including Daddy Yankee partying at the After Party of Wisin & Yandel's Concert at nightlife mogul Shimmy McHugh's The Rose Lounge at the Hotel San Juan and Casino in Puerto Rico.

--Adrien Grenier, Whoopi Goldberg and Al Roker chatting at the WWE/E! Live pre show for the Rolling Stones concert at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ.

--Ciara and rapper Future ordering late night snacks from Calle Tacos after clubbing at Playhouse Nightclub in Hollywood.

--Louise Roe getting her nails done at at NCLA X KITSON Nails A LA Carte Pop Up Nail Bar in Beverly Hills.

--Kevin Jonas and Danielle Jonas celebrating their third wedding anniversary with a spa day at Exhale Spa at the Gansevoort Park in NYC.

--Julia Stiles and friends checking out the new Michelin guide-recommended East Village restaurant MONO+MONO in NYC.

--Maggie Grace celebrating Vogue entertainment editor Jill Demling's birthday at the new Windsor Park Avenue in NYC.

--Tiffani Thiessen treating her daughter Harper to a mini manicure before a trip to Legoland during a stay at La Costa Resort and Spa in Carlsbad, CA.

--Stephanie Pratt sharing snacks with Arie Luyendyk Jr. during the opening of Tacos & Tequila at the Morongo Casino, Resort & Spa in Cabazon, CA.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Melissa Gorga Meets The Troops For The Holidays