Melissa Gorga is on the move.

Putting her family's $3.8 million Montville Township, N.J. mansion on the market in May, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star and her husband, Joe Gorga, have revealed that they're listing their summer property as well.

Located in Toms River, N.J., the couple's 5,000-square foot waterfront lot was recently remodeled and boasts three bedrooms and two bathrooms, according to Celebuzz.

"The shore house has been on the market since the first day we bought it. It's on a small lot, so Joe wants to build one that's a little bit larger," Melissa tells Celebuzz. "It basically goes on sale every winter and then in the summer, we pull it off [the market] because we're there. Then in October, it goes back on again."

Hoping to bring their family -- including kids Joey, 2, Gino, 4 and Antonia, 6 -- back to Franklin Lakes, N.J. when their main home sells, Melissa and Joe aren't ruling out a move to the West Coast so that "Rockstar" singer Melissa can further her vocal career.

"It's definitely not a no," she said coyly, adding that the family would not make a permanent move, but rather remain bi-costal.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Melissa Gorga Selling Summer Home for $520,000