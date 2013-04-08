Now that she's the spokesperson for Nutrisystem and has three active young boys to run after, just try to stop Melissa Joan Hart from losing the rest of her baby weight! But her goal isn't just to shed her pregnancy pounds, the 36-year-old actress tells Us Weekly. She's looking to go even lighter.

Speaking to Us on Sunday, April 7, at the Melissa Joan Hart Walks for Kids event in Long Beach, CA, the Melissa and Joey star, who has already lost 20 pounds since giving birth to Tucker last September, reveals, "I'm trying to get back to my pre-baby weight, and I'd still like to lose a little bit on top of that."

Why so ambitious? "With each kid, I've put on maybe a few extra pounds, so I'd like to get back to my pre, pre-baby weight three babies ago!" says the actress, who, in addition to Tucker, is mom to Brady, 5, and Mason, 7.

Having a workout buddy will certainly help Hart's weight-loss goals — especially when said workout buddy is her husband, Mark Wilkerson (of rock band Course of Nature). In addition to spinning and Cardio Barre, the actress runs with Wilkerson. "Mark has been big into running this year and I've been running with him and working out with trainers and stuff," she says. "It's kind of torture for me. He likes it but it's his way of dragging me along with him!"

