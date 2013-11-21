Melissa Joan Hart suffers makeup malfunction, looks hot in bandage dress

Us Weekly

Beauty blunder, but a fashion victory! Melissa Joan Hart enjoyed an outing with her family on Nov. 19, to attend the Hollywood premiere of Disney's "Frozen." The 37-year-old actress may have melted the red carpet competition in a hot bandage dress, but Hart also suffered a not-so-cool makeup malfunction.

The "Melissa & Joey" star arrived at the premiere with patches of white powder on her forehead, cheeks and nose. Hart seemed unaware of the excessive makeup on her face as she posed on the carpet with husband Mark Wilkerson and sons Mason, 7, Braydon, 5, and Tucker, 13 months. But shortly after, the actress was seen rubbing her forehead while chatting with "Melissa & Joey" co-star Taylor Spreitler, who may have clued her into the powder.

"Out with my favorite boys tonight for the #FrozenPremiere @DisneyAnimation #family #Disney," Hart tweeted with a beautiful photo of her family. In the snapshot, the "Clarissa Explains It All" alumna's makeup looks perfect -- and so does her ensemble.

Hart received some much-deserved praise on Twitter from fans for the sexy blue Herve Leger dress she rocked on the carpet. "I felt like Barbie on Ice tonight in my gorgeous @herveleger dress from @renttherunway," she tweeted. "Such fun with my boys at the #Frozenpremiere."

But bringing her young boys to the film's premiere also had a downside. "I missed 98% #Frozen cuz we made the brilliant decision to bring a 1yr old who likes to yell & walk," she shared on Twitter of baby Tucker. "Spent the night going up & down stairs!"

