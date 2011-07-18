"Bridesmaids"' breakout star Melissa McCarthy will do anything for a laugh, and she's a great improviser, says everyone in this new GQ story.

Tragically, some of her best material, including a bit about a squirrel burrowing into her vagina, did not make it into the final cut of the film.

But her commitment to the joke is nothing new!

Back in her "Groundlings" days, she was just as passionate: One sketch involved popping balloons, and "she couldn't get one to pop, but she wasn't going to lose," says her husband Ben Falcone, who played Air Marshal Jon in "Bridesmaids."

"She finally head-butts the freaking thing, and it pops, and she smashes her face into the stage and breaks her nose. To this day she's like, 'Well, the audience liked it.'" [GQ]

