"Mike & Molly" star Melissa McCarthy, 43, recently chatted with The Advocate, and dished that she's dated plenty of gay men in her past!

"Just one? There were so many," she surprisingly revealed when the magazine asked her if she's ever dated a gay man. "In my early 20s I was like the last stop before a guy said, 'Yep, it's official: I'm gay.' I'd be like, 'Really?!' I'd think, But he's so funny, so charming, and such a good dresser. I never saw it coming."

McCarthy has been married to fellow actor Ben Falcone since 2005. The couple has two daughters together, Vivian, 7, and Georgette, 4.

"All of my friends were gay," she continued about her upbringing. "In high school we started going to downtown Chicago clubs like Berlin, one of the best gay bars ever. ... It was just my world. I was a little odd, and I found them to be the most accepting group."

McCarthy also said that despite her Irish-Catholic roots, her parents were always "kind and accepting" growing up - traits she finds she doesn't even have to discuss with her own children.

"Our friends at the table are gay couples, and my kids have friends with same-sex parents. It's just a part of this next generation, so there's no need to explain it," she said. "I love that my girls see no difference between those same-sex couples and the male-female couples that we hang out with. I'm more proud of that than anything."

McCarthy even revealed her girl crush to the magazine -- "Girls" star Lena Dunham!

"The more I watch 'Girls' the more I realize I'm crazy about Lena Dunham. She's my girl crush," she admitted. "She's smart, funny, confident, and she isn't afraid to look awkward. She's exactly who she is, take it or leave it. Nothing's more charming than someone who doesn't take herself too seriously."

