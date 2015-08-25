Who you gonna call!

Melissa McCarthy took to Twitter on Aug. 25 to show off the female cast and crew of the upcoming "Ghostbusters" remake, and in doing so, she gave us a glimpse of the costumes that will be worn by the four stars of the film.

The photo is the definition of girl power and it also has a similar back story.

In the snap, the four actresses hold up a banner that reads "Girl Power. The rest of the roughly 40 women in the picture are all seen holding up handwritten signs indicating what they do for the movie, ie. stunts, props, special effects, wardrobe.

The picture is actually a shout-out to Ellen DeGeneres' partnership with Gap on a clothing line supporting girl power. The purpose of the line, called "GapKids x ED," is to celebrate young girls' abilities to choose their own style free from gender stereotypes.

"3 cheers to Ellen from all the remarkable women of #Ghostbusters," McCarthy captioned the snap. "When we stand together we are unstoppable! #GirlPower."

Along with Melissa in the front row stand co-stars Kristen Wiig, Leslie Jones and Kate McKinnon. The women don light brown jumpsuits with orange stripes and dark boots. The outfits look remarkably similar to the ones worn by the all-male stars of the original "Ghostbusters" films of the '80s.

The re-make is scheduled to debut in July 2016. Ellen's fashion line is out now.

"When I was growing up I didn't have a lot of choices, as most kids don't," Ellen told Mashable earlier this month. "It really starts when you're young. It starts when you're able to express yourself."