Melissa McCarthy wows, continues to show off thinning frame
Melissa McCarthy's new look looks good on her.
The "Spy" actress showed off her ever-thinning figure as she attended a photo-call for her new comedy on May 25.
Melissa donned a gorgeous cream-and-brown dress, an ensemble that completely complimented her slimmer frame.
Melissa hasn't been really open to chatting much about her weight loss, but she did dish on how she set a body shamer straight recently.
"I've never felt like I needed to change," she once told PEOPLE. "I've always thought, 'If you want somebody different, pick somebody else. I want my girls to know what's real, that how you should or shouldn't look -- all of the 'shoulds' -- it applies to no one. It's not real. It's made up."
