If you ask her daughter Melissa, Joan Rivers has one mighty powerful addiction to plastic surgery.

So much so that on a recent episode of her WeTV hit, Joan and Melissa: Joan Knows Best?, the 78-year-old comedienne's daughter staged an intervention to convince her to stop going under the knife.

"My body is my temple and my temple needs redecorating," the Rivers family matriarch reasoned on their reality series after Melissa gathered family members and friends together on the eve of Joan's latest surgery.

In a Monday interview with Anderson Cooper, Melissa, 44, says she tried to put her foot down with her mom's safety in mind.

"At one point I start to think the risk outweighs the reward and I wanted my mom to know how I felt about it and I think I made myself fairly clear," Melissa told Cooper in an interview set to air on Anderson.

While Joan tells Cooper she's had 739 plastic surgery procedures -- including the one Melissa argued against -- there was one cosmetic enhancement that she just couldn't go through with recently: A tattoo!

In an attempt to ward off depression about turning 78 last summer, Joan went to a tattoo parlor with a friend to get inked, but found her body image issues got the best of her.

"Melissa wanted me to just put my home number,'If lost, please call Betty White.' She's my hot buddy. I ended up not getting it because they put you in a room with mirrors and I was putting it on my ass and I took a look and I just got so depressed," Joan explained. "I said, 'Cover this right up.'"

Joan and Melissa Rivers' full interview with Cooper airs Monday on Anderson.

