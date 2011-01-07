PASADENA, Calif. (AP) -- Melissa Rivers has a message for her mom: enough plastic surgery!

She said her 77-year-old mother's surgical enhancements are a source of conflict.

Comic Joan Rivers said in a book she wrote two years ago, "Men Are Stupid ... And They Like Big Boobs — A Woman's Guide to Beauty Through Plastic Surgery," that she's had more than a dozen cosmetic surgeries.

"In my opinion, it's like enough," Melissa Rivers said. "Stop it. It is a source of conflict, it really is. It bothers me."

The two women were at a news conference Friday to hype their upcoming WE network reality series, "Joan & Melissa: Joan Knows Best?" The series premieres Jan. 25.

Rivers joked about her daughter's concerns, but said it's part of being in show business and doesn't think there's any such thing as too much.

"If you had a dollar for every stitch in the face of someone you interviewed, you wouldn't be here," she told reporters.

