New mommy Melissa Rycroft has tweeted a photo of her baby girl, Ava Grace Strickland, sharing her college pride today on Twitter.

Dubbed "My Little Sooner," Melissa has baby Ava wearing a Little Sooner baby t-shirt with her adorable smile to boot.

The former "Bachelor Pad" co-host seems to prefer Twitter to shell out any personal tidbits, having used the social media tool to announce her engagement to Tye Strickland back in 2009.

